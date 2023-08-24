Princeton RCMP investigating double-stabbing incident in Hedley

Photo: File photo

Princeton RCMP are investigating a double-stabbing incident that took place in Hedley this month.

According to police, on Aug. 13, reports came in about a violent altercation in Hedley.

Two people had suffered stab wounds, which were serious but not life threatening, according to Princeton RCMP detachment commander Kyle Richmond.

One person was taken to hospital in Kamloops and the other to receive treatment in Princeton. Both have since been released.

"At this time no charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing," Richmond said.

Police believe the incident was not random, and that the pair were known to each other.