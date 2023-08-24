218498
BCWS continues to try to contain the Crater Creek wildfire, with air and ground crews taking advantage of milder weather

Aviation assisting fight

- | Story: 443174

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

Crews working on the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos plan to take advantage of good weather conditions to focus on the northwestern perimeter.

"That's where we're looking at today," said Scott Southwell, BC Wildfire Service information officer.

"We'll be looking to construct guard and strengthen guard along that line. That will be supported by aviation."

There is haze in the air as of Thursday morning, and helicopters have been in the air looking at where ground crews can be sent to assist water bombing.

Crews are looking to take advantage of mild weather.

"We're also looking to facilitate the Ministry of Transportation to get in and do some geo-assessment along the Ashnola Road just to ensure safe access for firefighters in and along there," Southwell added.

The fire remains mapped at 44,000 hectares approximately.

ORIGINAL: 5:40 a.m.

Fire behaviour has been minimal over the last 72 hours at the Crater Complex as heavy equipment is continuing to establish some containment lines to the north and northwest of the fire, using existing roads and cut blocks

Crews are ensuring all fuels between the fire edge and guards around homes are fully extinguished or blacklined. Structure protection crews are still active on the northeast portion, and no significant change has been observed in that area.

Work with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to assess the Ashnola Forest Service Road for slope stability continues.

The Crater Creek wildfire remains listed as out of control at 44,000 hectares on the BCWS website.

There are 40 personnel responding to this fire, including structure protection personnel and heavy equipment crews.

