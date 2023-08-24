BCWS continues to try to contain the Crater Creek wildfire

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Fire behaviour has been minimal over the last 72 hours at the Crater Complex as heavy equipment is continuing to establish some containment lines to the north and northwest of the fire, using existing roads and cut blocks



Crews are ensuring all fuels between the fire edge and guards around homes are fully extinguished or blacklined. Structure protection crews are still active on the northeast portion, and no significant change has been observed in that area.

Work with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to assess the Ashnola Forest Service Road for slope stability continues.

The Crater Creek wildfire remains listed as out of control at 44,000 hectares on the BCWS website.

There are 40 personnel responding to this fire, including structure protection personnel and heavy equipment crews.