'So happy to get back': Willowbrook evacuees grateful to return home as wildfire battle continues

Casey Richardson

“We fear the worst when we're out, and we're just so happy to get back.”

There is celebration in the small South Okanagan community of Willowbrook, as some residents were allowed to return home Wednesday after being forced out for five days due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.

The wildfire sparked early Friday morning after a house fire expanded into trees and grew into the backcountry of the Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls region.

When the fire started, hot and dry conditions contributed to rapid growth, but smoke and cloud cover in recent days has allowed crews to make good progress containing the blaze.

Some evacuation orders were lifted and residents were allowed to return home Wednesday.

Hally Calverley, a 20-year Willowbrook resident, said it was wonderful to to come home. She was evacuated on Friday along with her husband, kids and grandkids, plus a whole host of French bulldog puppies.

“We didn't go from an alert to an evacuation, it was straight evacuation. So it was throwing the dog kennels and the dogs in the vehicle, grab what you could and get out,” she said.

“It was pretty crazy trying to get 10 dogs and three big dogs. We've got Bernese mountain dogs. So trying to get all of them to cooperate and get into vehicles was a little bit stressful.”

With help from family and Emergency Support Services, Calverley said they were well looked after.

Also returning home on Wednesday after getting their three horses out in a hurry was Willowbrook resident Ann Culver.

She said she originally got notice from a neighbour to get out with two hours to pack up, and didn’t hesitate for a second.

“Some things we had packed already. But it really focuses the mind when you've got two hours. So we quickly got all the documents and safety deposit box, things that we could easily carry, along with a few clothes. And that was basically it,” Culver said.

“But the big job was the horses. Several people were phoning saying, ‘Could [we] help?’ And I said ‘Yes, please.’”

Thanks to a trailer brought down from the Mount Baldy area, Culver’s horses were whisked off to Desert Hill in Osoyoos to be cared for by the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team. She is leaving them there for now.

“We're just eternally grateful to everybody. I felt almost guilty. But I kept saying, ‘Well, if the situation were reversed, would I do the same sort of thing to help people?’ And I just kept thinking, ‘I sure hope I would,’” she said.

“I could go on indefinitely for all the thank yous. The enormous support [we’ve received] is great for the brain, but it's really good for the heart.”

Randy Houle, who has been a resident for five years, was packed up to go to Christina Lake on a holiday when the order hit for him and his family, which in a way was lucky timing.

“We just packed some extra stuff, dropped the RV off at a friend's and headed out of town for five days,” he said. “We tried to just let it go. But obviously, we wanted to check in as much as possible.”

“We're happy to be home.”

Locals were endlessly praising the good work of the local fire department, along with the other fire department members who had come to help, and BC Wildfire Service.

“I understand that even the structural protection units were in a lot of the houses moving furniture away from the houses,” Houle said. “We're very thankful for them.”

Castanet was escorted behind the fire lines on Wednesday, to see the success of containment guards built around the hillside and throughout local communities so far.

BC Wildfire structure protection specialist Michel Brew said crews working on the fire have been building guards and are confident in the success of it so far, which is why residents were able to come home.

“It is a big relief, even if it's just one section of the area, that people can get back into their homes because we know it's a huge disruption to their everyday. We all have people across BC right now, every firefighter that's here working has people that are displaced because of fire,” he said.

“We unfortunately do still have three roads that are on [evacuation] order and we're working our best and fastest to get people back into those areas.”

Rick Knodel, rural Oliver director with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, has been stationed at the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department, and said it felt “pretty wonderful” to be able to lift some orders.

“People don't like being away from home and it's nice to see them coming home.”

While wildland firefighters establish more guards and continue to extinguish hot spots up close, structural protection crews will focus on pulling combustibles away from homes, sealing holes on the sides of structures, and putting covers up around decks.

“Then once all that's done, we'll put up a sprinkler to try to raise the humidity to prevent those embers from getting in and taking hold. But the more 'FireSmart-ing' people can do across BC, the farther our resources can go,” Brew added.

Heading forward, Brew said the crews will be hopefully focusing on finishing the guard so that the fire has nowhere to go.

“Once that's complete, we'll be able to lift the orders for the remaining areas. But until that happens, and BC wildfire crews are satisfied and confident in their work, we're going to keep those areas closed just for absolute safety,” he said.

Knodel commended all the crews he has seen in the area battling the fire.

“We've had firefighters from pretty much all over the area turn up and do an outstanding job, our police have been doing a great job. We've got good security on the line doing their job. We've had great involvement from the business community, and support from a lot of citizens, bringing us food and other staples things that we need,” Knodel added.

“When you see the guys coming out of the bush, all dirty and dusty, you realize how much heart they're putting into it.”

As some evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, residents are reminded to still be ready to go at a moment's notice and to stay clear of evacuated areas.

“It's still a dangerous fire, you can get complacent and get caught. And that's why it's still an alert and will be until these experts that are out here deem it safe on a full basis,” Knodel said.

The evacuees Castanet spoke with said they are all staying on their toes until the wildfire dies down and they are taken off of alert.

“In past years we've always had an emergency kit with all our stuff in it. But you need more than that. If you have pictures, get that stuff together,” Houle said.

“I've talked to so many people that don't have go-bags packed because they think ‘Oh, it's okay. It's not gonna happen to me,’” Calverley said, adding she doesn't think that's the right attitude.

“Pack a go-bag.”

For information on what to pack in a go-bag or how to prep your property against wildfire, visit the government’s emergency preparedness website here or the FireSmart website here.