Penticton businesses worried about echoing impact of travel ban

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce is concerned that impacts of the recent travel ban will echo throughout the rest of the summer tourism season and beyond.

Their hope is that locals will step up and fill the void, helping community businesses make up for the loss of traffic.

“It isn’t often that we have an opportunity in August, on what would be Ironman weekend of all times, to be a tourist in our own City,” said Nicole Clark, president of the chamber, in a press release issued Wednesday.

“And while we know that we can’t replace all of the traffic the last two weeks in August brings to Penticton, this is the time to show our restaurants, our wineries, and all those recreation, adventure, and retail outlets that we value and support them.”

Tourist-dependent industries have told Castanet they are already feeling the hit.

Travellers headed to hotels, motels and temporary-use rooms were required to clear bookings this past week due to a provincial response to local wildfires, in anticipation of evacuees.

The loss of Ironman this coming weekend was another harsh blow.

"[That's] something that we bank on because it provides our tourist and hospitality-based businesses with that financial injection they need to help pay their fixed costs during the offseason,” said Michael Magnusson, chamber executive director.

“Instituting a travel ban that resulted in Ironman’s cancellation and curtailed other visitors coming into our city, especially when we see how very little the actual need was for these rooms, is both confusing and disheartening to say the least. I think we all believed that when the provincial government imposed the ban, there was a very real and urgent need to provide shelter to hundreds of people displaced by the wildfire.”

The chamber claims rooms continue to sit empty at local tourism accommodation sites, at a cost of "hundreds of thousands in lost revenues to accommodators in August alone."

They also worry for local tourism businesses experiencing vitriol and aggression from customers who did not understand why cancellations were taking place, and why they were not getting a refund.

“What I am looking for, not just for my company but for all my fellow tourism operators, owners, and employees, is empathy,” said Lyndie Hill, chamber director and owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

“I am asking customers to go back and read the cancellation policy they agreed to at the time of their purchase before threatening the young staff member on the other end of the phone that you are going to tarnish the good name of the business they work for, online, and to the public. I am asking that people understand we have had to implement non-refundable deposits because of the uncertainty that now exists in order to protect our businesses whenever tragedy, like fires, floods, and pandemics, exist. It is why we encourage people to get trip cancellation insurance. This is of course a terrible situation for all, but I ask for everyone's support in keeping our businesses' doors open after so many years of hardships and to have some understanding for the enormity of what they are facing.”

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce plans to join the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and the B.C. Hotel Association in advocating for government financial support to offset their claimed losses due to the travel ban.

"In the meantime, the chamber wishes to extend its gratitude to all of the structural and wildland firefighters who are working to protect homes and critical infrastructure," reads their press release.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the wildfires both to the north and south of us."