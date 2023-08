Photo: BC Wildfire Service A spot fire sparked Wednesday outside of Princeton.

A new, small wildfire has sparked above Princeton.

The fire, labelled by BC Wildfire Service as "Shisler Creek," was discovered Wednesday morning.

It is listed at 0.009 hectares and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

There are no current evacuation orders, alerts or area restrictions associated with the incident.

Castanet will update should that change.