Seasonal changes coming to South Okanagan transit system

Photo: File photo

Seasonal changes are coming to transit systems in the South Okanagan.

BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have announced changes effective Sept. 5.

School trips will resume on Route 5 Main Street. Regular service will resume on Route 10 Naramata/Penticton and Route 16 Lake to Lake.

"We encourage our customers to use the Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey," reads a BC Transit update issued this week.

More information about trip planning, schedules and customer alerts can be found online here