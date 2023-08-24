Penticton and area businesses rallying to support evacuees, firefighters

Photo: Visit Penticton

As wildfire season continues, many Penticton and region businesses in all areas of commerce are stepping up to show appreciation for firefighters and provide help for wildfire victims.

Penticton has not faced any evacuation orders or alerts this summer, and instead has played host to fire crews and evacuees from nearby fires, as well as an Emergency Reception Centre.

As a connected Okanagan community, local businesses wanted to be sure and do what they could.

Among many businesses that are running fundraisers is Greenery Cannabis Boutique, which is accepting donations of $2 or non-perishable food items which will go to the United Way Wildfire Recovery Fund and the local food bank.

The store is offering a discount on all their products in exchange for the donations.

"We believe in the strength of community and the power of collective action," said manager Adrian Gauthier.

"The Okanagan wildfires have brought immense challenges to our friends and neighbours, and we're committed to providing a helping hand during this difficult period."

The fundraiser will run until September 15, and will also take place at the Greenery in Salmon Arm.

Many Penticton-area wineries have decided to offer their wares as well, when fire crews or evacuees have time to take a load off.

Among those are Ve Oh Lay Acres, located up the road in Summerland.

"We are here for you Okanagan," they wrote on social media.

"We are here to provide meals and drinks (alcoholic or not) to our first responders and those evacuated from any of the fires. If there's anything else you need, let staff know and we'll do our best to accommodate!"

The acreage also has space for trailers and RVs for evacuees.

Serendipity Winery on the Naramata Bench is also hoping to help.

"From now until the end of September, we would be honoured to offer any fire fighters a free glass of wine on our patio," they wrote on social media.

"We did it in 2020 for hospital staff, and now it's our firefighters' turn to get treated."

They hope that by the end of September, the fire chaos will be over and firefighters will have had some time to relax, but if the wildfire season continues into October, the free wine will as well.

Outside of the wine and cannabis industries, other businesses are finding their own ways to help.

Graphically Hip in Penticton has partnered with Talon Fabricators Ltd. to collect donations for evacuees, including items like toiletries, water, non-perishable fool, school supplies for kids, pet supplies, bedding and the like.

"Don’t let the blue skies fool you. People have lost homes and/or aren’t allowed to return to their homes yet," they explained in a social media update Wednesday.

"Our community has been so overwhelmingly helpful. Let’s keep it going! We’re still accepting donations to get to the evacuees and heading out tomorrow night to pick up anything you might have that you’re unable to deliver. Call us at 250-706-6606 or stop by with your donation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday or [send us a direct message] if you need a pickup!"

Pure Gym in Penticton has pivoted its planned Ironman event this coming weekend to instead be a by-donation experience with proceeds supporting evacuees.

The gym had planned to offer outdoor spin rides during the Ironman festivities, but given that event's cancellation, they decided to pivot.

They are working directly with the local Emergency Operations Centre to best allocate all funds raised. Join the team on Sunday, Aug. 27 for sessions at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

These are just a few of the many diverse Penticton-area businesses giving back during wildfire season.

Many more are sharing their own initiatives on social media and in person.