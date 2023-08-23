Crash on Highway 3 left one dead, sparked brush fire

Photo: File photo

Highway 3 was closed for several hours on Tuesday night as the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to a fatal crash on Observatory Road that started a nearby brush fire.

AMFD said they responded at 7:20 p.m. to find a semi-trailer truck that was travelling westbound on Highway 3 when it went over the embankment.

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire which was a result of the incident.

AMFD said their medical responders and a technical rescue team were also on scene.

A high-angle rope rescue was required to bring the driver to the roadside. Unfortunately the driver is deceased.