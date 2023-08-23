BCWS crews continue to contain Crater Creek wildfire

Photo: Chelsea Powrie The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos seen from Highway 3 Monday afternoon.

The Crater Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control but remains listed at 44,000 hectares but BCWS has had difficulty mapping the fire due to smoke.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen continues to run the Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton.

Services there are open to all British Columbians whose primary residence is under evacuation order.

In total, the Crater Creek wildfire currently has 195 properties under evacuation alert and 13 properties under evacuation order.

There are 40 personnel responding to this fire, including structure protection personnel and heavy equipment is responding along with structure protection crews.

The fire ran into an old burn from the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire so the fire did not spread as quickly there and the focus for firefighters remains the northern flank of the fire.