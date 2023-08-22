South Okanagan tourism community dealing with fallout of travel ban

Casey Richardson

"What are we going to do?"

British Columbia has lifted a wildfire-induced ban on non-essential travel in most of the Okanagan, with the exception of West Kelowna, and South Okanagan businesses are now faced with the fallout of plummeting visitor numbers and cancelled travel plans.

From pandemic recovery to an inflation slowdown and now an unprecedented wildfire season, there is a concern over how businesses will survive this latest hit.

"These fires couldn't have come at a worse time, at the end of the summer," said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

"There has been trouble from COVID, with hotels and restaurants and businesses just getting back to try some normalcy. And that hasn't happened."

Penticton is not currently directly impacted by a major wildfire, but it is hosting an emergency centre to support nearby areas. For a time this weekend, all non-essential bookings at temporary housing locations like hotels were forbidden, and local businesses stepped up to pave the way by clearing their bookings.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, announced Tuesday that those restrictions will be rescinded for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon starting at midnight Wednesday.

“If you are planning on travelling in B.C., please do so safely and avoid fire-affected communities. Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and continue to face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities," Ma said at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon.

"Respect emergency orders and alerts."

Since the original order went into effect, Penticton accommodations have cleared out, reservations have been cancelled and streets and beaches are quiet.

Penticton Lakeside Resort & Convention Centre general manager Brannigan Mosses said that when the order was first announced, there was a lot of nervousness from her staff.

"Some of them [were] in tears in my office saying, ‘What are we going to do?’” Mosses said.

“We’re still in the heat of the [tourism] season, people are quickly packing up and leaving, and we were refocusing our team to prepare for all of the evacuees. And so lengthy discussions about that, long hours, just trying to figure out how we can best accommodate everybody that was expected to come in."

But only a few evacuees have shown up.

“We have 15 rooms [booked] today. I think we had 14 last night, and we have a total of 24 emergency personnel as well,” Mosses added.

Ashton said he's had several local hotel owners call him saying the same thing; an emptying out of all their guests with no evacuees coming in.

What has added to the challenge is that the Penticton Lakeside hotel was looking at 87 to 90 per cent occupancy for the next few months. But once the order hit, that dropped down to 17 per cent.

“The hardest impact on this would be really on the staff. So we have employees in the current economic climate already, that are living pretty hand to mouth. And that's a lot of individuals throughout BC, and the biggest impact is on them because we've been having to cut their season a month and a half to two months short,” Mosses said.

She spoke with many employees over the past few days as hours were dropped and many feared being able to make ends meet.

Across the city, staff are seeing hours cut or are being laid off early.

“Normally the last two weeks of August, they're usually really crazy for us in business. Obviously, people coming from all over the world for Ironman [which has been cancelled] is just insane. So we've noticed a huge difference. It's unfortunate. Completely understandable, though, with everything going on. We just want to make sure everyone stays safe. But yeah, local business, I think I can speak for many that we've seen a big hit this week for sure,” said Ashlyn Olafson, franchise owner of Blenz on Main Street.

“I'm working longer hours now that the hours are slower just to save [costs].”

Michael Ziff, food and beverage manager for Poplar Grove Winery's restaurant, said the impact was immediate once the travel order was put into place.

“We started getting cancellations for reservations, as well as events. I had two events booked this week, one was postponed to September and the other was cancelled,” he said.

“People were very respectful of the travel ban, which was really great to see because we do need that immediate help with the roads and accommodation for the devastating fires in Kelowna. But what happened is that it reverberated through the industry, right away, cancellations, all the way to September 4, I even have people asking to cancel their mid-September events. And that was a little shocking. So it's a challenge.”

Seeing the cut-down in reservations, Ziff said his staff are devastated by the anticipated loss of key revenue.

“So many of my staff are off to school in two weeks. And that last two weeks is the money they need to get through their education and next year before they come back.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association and the BC Hotel Association put out a formal statement to the provincial government, seeking financial relief and expedited lifting of the order prohibiting non-essential travel into Southern Interior Areas to stay in temporary accommodation. They cited a surplus of available accommodations compared to evacuees.

Now that the order has officially changed, however, businesses do not know if this peak tourism time has been lost.

“My fear is that once [the tourists] have cancelled, they've made other plans and that we're not going to see those people come back. So I do encourage people to come back,” Ziff said.

With Penticton’s last major tourism event of the summer, Ironman, cancelled, local businesses who have been happy to clear the way for evacuees hope their community will now come out to support them in the meantime.

“If you have the opportunity and have the resources, let's just try and support our businesses here because I really think they need it,” Ashton said.

“I think through COVID, through anything that's gone on in our town, that's been the one thing that's kept us going strong,” Olafson added.

"I know that things aren't cheap these days and people are just trying to get by. But it does make a huge difference just going out and purchasing that pizza, that beer or that coffee.”