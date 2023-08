Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has lifted a water advisory for a section of Okanagan Beach after consultation with Interior Health.

A section of beach between the S.S. Sicamous and Power Street was put under warning after finding unusually high levels of E.coli bacteria.

Subsequent test results determined that the water is once again safe for swimming, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release.

Signage warning of the bacteria will now be removed.