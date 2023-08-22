'Let's donate it': Ironman Canada donates supplies intended for Penticton race weekend to wildfire evacuees

Photo: Susie Ernsting Penticton Budget and Ironman Canada organizers spent the weekend coordinating donations of water, Gatorade and more ahead of cancelled race

"Let's donate it."

After news broke this weekend that Ironman Canada would not proceed in Penticton on Aug. 27 as planned due to ongoing wildfires, the organization took stock of their situation and decided to do something good.

The Ironman race team typically arrives in Penticton a few weeks before the event, preparing to welcome thousands of athletes, plus families, friends and spectators.

"So by the time the cancellation was made, the majority of our supplies had already been received," explained Ironman Canada race director Susie Ernsting.

"Luckily, our partners and the rest of the Ironman team were like, 'Let's donate it,' you know, obviously people need it."

Those supplies included between 6,000 and 8,000 bottles of water and 3,000-plus bottles of Gatorade, plus Ironman-branded volunteer and athlete t-shirts with the now-cancelled Ironman 2023 date emblazoned on them.

They were housed in the Penticton Secondary School parking lot, awaiting delivery to locations around the city during the race.

Rather than wallow in the loss of the event, the team sprung to action. Community partner Danny Coyne with Budget rentals in Penticton had already been contracted to provide multiple box trucks for the event.

He helped the team use those trucks to deliver goods to Emergency Support Services and local charities that are disseminating goods as needed around the valley for evacuees and first responders.

"Anything I can do to help my community right now, because we're all feeling this," Coyne said.

"We made some calls and for the last two days, we've been delivering them and helping ... it must have been close to 50,000 pounds of pallets of Gatorade and water."

Ernsting added that the clothing has been donated as well, all in various sizes, for people who may have had to leave their homes quite quickly.

Both Ernsting and Coyne said spending their time donating over the past few days has been a way to deal with the sadness of losing the event, as well as providing some small contribution to the firefighting efforts.

"We feel a little useless here, not being able to do anything to help directly. Being able to put on a race and to do a race is certainly a privilege," Ernsting said.

"And it's been remarkable, the outpouring of support that we've had. Everybody's been stopping in to check on us and make sure that we're okay. Even with everything else going on. It just goes to show you why we love putting on an event in this community. I mean, the community is passionate about helping people regardless of what's going on."

Ironman Canada had more than 1,500 volunteers signed up to help put on the event this coming weekend, many of whom have instead joined Ernsting and the rest of the team in donation efforts.

"We had a big crew this morning that was helping us move stuff from storage units," Ernsting said.

"And the outpouring on social media that I've seen from the athletes ... athletes love this community and they want to come back. We gave some really flexible deferral programs, but a lot of people are choosing to race in Penticton and spend their dollars and certainly help the community rebuild after this wildfire devastation, which is really cool."

Ironman Canada will be back in Penticton in 2024, part of a contract first announced in 2019 with the City of Penticton.

Since then, only one race, the 2022 event, has been able to proceed. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the pandemic.