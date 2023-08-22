Okanagan animal rescue service working around the clock to look after hundreds of wildfire-impacted animals

Photo: ALERT

Volunteers with the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) have been working around the clock to support hundreds of animals of wildfire evacuees from the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.

Information officer Daryl Meyers said the team is manning two reception centres, one in Penticton and one in West Kelowna, along with looking after hundreds of animals in their care.

"We are doing extensive, what we call maintenance, where we're going out to people's properties to feed their animals that have been left behind," she said.

"We have crews going out every day in both the South Okanagan and the West Kelowna areas to feed animals, to trap animals, because some people have to leave without their animals. So we're out there setting cat traps and trying to get chickens and those kinds of things."

With just a small team of 25 full-time volunteers, the team works with emergency officials and wildfire personnel to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need.

"We are only able to go in when we're given by permission by the authorities. So if we have maintenance calls that we have to do or an evacuation call that we have to do, we have to get permission from the authorities to be able to go in, we just can't go in ourselves," Meyers said.

"So if the area is not safe, then we're not allowed in. So we only go to the areas that are safe. Sometimes we will get an RCMP escort and sometimes we'll just be able to go on our own, depending on the area and the safety of the area."

Entering the area can be emotional for volunteers.

"You'll drive by places where one house is standing and one house is not. It's pretty emotional, for sure."

While offers have flooded in to help out the team as a volunteer, Meyers said it's not an option at this point to take on more help.

"Because it's such a specialized program, they have to be trained. So we want volunteers, actively responding volunteers, but we need them to take the training when we're not in an emergency. We can't train them when we're in an emergency disaster," she added.

"Although they come out of the woodwork now, they drop off very quickly when there's no disaster. We would love to have more active volunteers for sure."

Meyers said volunteers step up to do this work because they love animals.

"They know how much it means to people because pets — I don't care what kind of pet you have — whether it's a lizard or a dog or a horse or whatever, they're your family. It would just be like almost leaving one of your kids at home when you have to leave them so we understand that and we want to be able to give the evacuees that little bit more peace of mind."

They know their work also helps the animals feel a bit of relief during the difficult time.

"We've got over 200 animals up at Desert Park that we're looking after every day, and just having that voice, people coming around feeding and talking to them. I mean, sure, they're stressed, because they're not in their home. But they adapt, animals are pretty resilient."

Animals who have been left in their homes get to have those moments of human connection back too.

"It is distressing that they don't have their family home, but at least someone's going in and they're hearing a voice and smelling a human right."

Meyers said she doesn't have a total number of all the animals in their care at this moment, but knows it's over 300 for sure, and possibly reaching up to 400 or 500 at this point.

"Personally, I have been evacuated two times already. And the first time I was evacuated, I had small children and I had a ton of animals. I had dogs and lizards and guinea pigs and frogs and fish and hamsters and I had a ton of animals so I couldn't take everybody," she said, recounting wildfires stretching back years.

"I had to load my kids, I had to load my dogs, I was able to take like the guinea pigs and those kinds of animals but I had to leave all my reptiles and fish behind. And back in that day in 1994, ALERT did not exist. So I couldn't even have anybody go into my house and feed my animals.

"It was constantly on my mind that we were going to end up going home and they would all be dead. So by having ALERT, people know that their animals are being taken care of."

The non-profit organization relies on donations and a few very small grants to continue running, and is asking for support from the public at this time with monetary donations.

"Financial donations are probably the best thing because then we can buy the exact food that we need for the animals because certain animals have certain dietary requirements. Or we can go out and buy gas cards for volunteers. All of our volunteers are using their own vehicles, so we need to be able to reimburse them," she said.

"The outpouring of support is just been tremendous and we're grateful to everybody to all of the first responders and our hearts for all of the people who have been evacuated."

To donate or learn more about ALERT, head to their website here.

Photo: ALERT