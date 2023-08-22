Wildfire crews continue to focus on northwestern flank of Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos

Photo: Chelsea Powrie The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos seen from Highway 3 Monday afternoon.

The Crater Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 44,000 hectares Tuesday morning after growth on the

west and south flanks Monday. After taking a run the fire stalled in rocky terrain and an already burned section of the area.

The fire ran into an old burn from the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire so the fire did not spread as quickly there and the focus for firefighters remains the northern flank of the fire.

BCWS has structure protection on the northern flank of the fire, the northeast near Ashnola and they're being supported by heavy equipment.

Wildfire firefighters are trying to stop the fire from progressing further north on that northwestern side of the blaze Tuesday morning.