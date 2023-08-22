Penticton Speedway plans to reschedule big race due to wildfire situation

Photo: Penticton Speedway file photo

The Penticton Speedway has rescheduled its upcoming Iron Driver race event, initially set for August 26, due to the wildfire situation.



"The current forest fire crisis has prompted travel restrictions and limited resources in the affected region. In line with the provincial state of emergency, which urges non-residents to return home, Penticton Speedway acknowledges the need for unity and community support during this challenging time," reads a press release from the organization issued Monday.



"With the Iron Driver event being a championship points race, Penticton Speedway aims to ensure the fair opportunity for participation of all drivers when the conditions are conducive to a safe and vibrant racing atmosphere."



The Speedway intends to announce the rescheduled date within the next 20 days.



"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our valued participants, fans, and stakeholders. Penticton Speedway remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and community care."