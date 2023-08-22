Penticton reminding residents and visitors of indoor recreation options as smoky skies continue

Photo: City of Penticton

Residents, visitors and evacuees are reminded of ways to stay safe and still recreate while Penticton experiences ongoing impacts of wildfires.

Several city facilities provide free indoor clean air options, and the city has added extra programming at the Community Centre.

“Penticton has been fortunate, so far, not to have had to deal with wildfires in our jurisdiction and that has allowed us to provide support to neighbouring communities,” said Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon in a press release.

“We are, however, experiencing the impact of the wildfires through deteriorating air quality that can have significant health effects. We want people to know these facilities are open and can provide some respite for them.”

The following locations are open to everyone:

Penticton Community Centre (note the pool is closed for maintenance) Monday to Friday – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SOEC Walking Track Monday to Friday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Library Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Museum Tuesday to Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre Monday to Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know people are going to want to get some exercise and that parents are looking for ways to burn off some of their children’s energy, so we’ve extended hours at the SOEC walking track and added extra programming to meet the needs of everyone,” says Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture.

“We want people to stay as healthy and active as they can during this challenging time.”

More free drop-in activities this week include the following:

Elsewhere in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, relief from wildfire smoke at public locations can be found at:

The Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is open for Open Gym Monday to Friday, August 21 to August 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Kaleden Community Hall is open for Open Gym Tuesday and Thursday, August 22 and August 24, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The open gym sessions are free and intended to provide the community with an opportunity to escape the wildfire smoke.