Penticton airport cancellations lead to shuttle service to Lower Mainland

Photo: Skaha Lake Monday afternoon on a City of Penticton webcam.

As smoky conditions and the need for airspace for firefighting planes continue to impact flights to and from Penticton Regional Airport, a local tourism business has stepped up to use its fleet of vehicles to help stranded travellers get where they need to be.

On Monday, Hoodoo Adventures began using its vans, normally used to take adventure-seekers up to local trails, to take people stranded in the South Okanagan down to Vancouver, and vice versa.

All commercial flights in and out of Penticton's airport were cancelled Monday.

"We have been informed that there are many travellers who are stranded locally and in Vancouver as all flights have been canceled and hotels are being used to house those who have been evacuated," Hoodoo wrote on their social media accounts, announcing the shuttle service.

"It is only a small thing that we can do but hopefully we are able to bring ease to some in this difficult situation.

We hope that our local followers are safe and ask that those from other parts of the world send us all your positive energy, we sure could use it."

Travellers can book their shuttles and find out more online here. Those with flight bookings out of Penticton are urged to keep an eye on the YYF website for the latest information about cancellations.

Kelowna International Airport is operational and has received special permission to schedule extra flights overnight to deal with backlog and get people out safely.