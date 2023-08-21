Penticton issues water advisory, warns swimmers, after E. coli level testing at Okanagan Beach

Photo: City of Penticton

A section of Okanagan Beach in Penticton has tested positive for higher than normal levels of E.coli bacteria, prompting a water advisory.

The City of Penticton, in conjunction with Interior Health, issued the advisory Monday.

"Signs have been posted on-site stating that the water quality is poor and swimming is not recommended at that location at this time," reads a press release from the city.

"A Swimming Advisory is a notice to swimmers that bacterial levels (E. coli) are currently higher than those allowed in Health Canada’s Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality. This test found 1,500 colony-forming units of E. coli per 100 ml sample, which is above the maximum allowable number of 400 per 100 ml sample."

The advisory will be lifted and signage removed when Interior Health determines levels have returned to normal.

For more information about water quality at Penticton’s beaches, click here.