Crater Creek fire near Keremeos grows but growth appears to be away from village

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos

Update 12:03 a.m.

With the South Okanagan continuing to be severely impacted by wildfires, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and its member communities, First Nations and the RCMP are asking the public to be even more vigilant when it comes to fires.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented,” they say in a statement issued Monday morning.

“That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.

The statement said emergency personnel are working incredibly hard and the regional district, municipality, First Nations and the RCMP are asking that the public not add to their burden by refraining from any activity that could spark a fire.

"And that’s all it takes—a small spark with favourable conditions can grow quickly" says the statement.

"And we can't stress enough, there is a ban on campfires throughout the entire region and there are no exceptions. In addition, the Penticton Indian Band has banned off-roading activities, including ATVing, 4x4ing, motorcycling or driving, on any backcountry/off-main roads. We thank you in advance for doing your part to keep us all safe.”

With both the large Crater Creek near Keremos and Upper Park Rill Creek wildfires currently being fought, firefighting resources are stretched.

Currently there are 13 properties on evacuation order and 195 properties on evacuation alert due to the Crater Creek wildfire.

You can find a complete list of addresses currently on evacuation alert and order at emergency.rdos.bc.ca or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

The B.C Wildfire Service says the large Crater Creek fire southwest of Keremos grew overnight but because of heavy smoke in the area, aircraft could not get up into the sky Monday morning to map the current size of the fire.

On Sunday, the lightening-sparked fire was estimated at 41,000 hectares, up from 37,000 hectares the day before.

Fire information officer Taylor Colman said there are now 65 firefighters on the ground fighting the flames and they are supported by multiple pieces of heavy equipment making fireguards and doing other mitigation work. There are also structural protection crews involved.

Colman said the new growth of the fire was to the west, away from Keremeos.

“There has not been any growth towards Keremeos,” she said.

The cooler temperatures and lighter winds Sunday helped fire crews, and there was a decrease in fire behaviour. With similar whether forecast for today, the B.C. Wildfire Service hopes to make some headway, but Taylor noted fire is in steep, mountainous terrain and is proving difficult to fight.

“It still really steep and challenging, but the calmer weather helps,” she said.

Since the wildfire crossed the nearby Canada-U.S. border on Saturday, the BCWS said it has continued to work in collaboration with partners in Washington state.

Meanwhile, evacuation alerts and orders, issued by the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain in place.

The Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary, located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton, is open today (Monday, Aug. 21). The centre was activated to provide emergency support services for those affected by the evacuation orders.

On Saturday, properties along Highway 3, between the Village of Keremeos and Hedley, were removed from evacuation order. Residents in Suncatchers RV Park, Lucky R Mobile Home Park and Riverside RV Resort were told they could go home but their properties remain on evacuation alert, and residents may have to evacuate again at a moment's notice.

Up-to-date orders and alerts from the Regional DIstrict of Okanagan Similkameen can be found online here.