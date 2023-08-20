RDOS shares how to donate and volunteer in South Okanagan

Photo: ALERT ALERT has been working continually to help to relocate animals or livestock.

Since Emergency Reception Centres in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen area do not have the capacity to accept or distribute donations or direct volunteers, the government organization has shared a list of places people can go to.

"Please do not bring donations to Reception Centres or come on-site to volunteer. Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies," the RDOS said in a news release.

More information on training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services can be found on the Emergency Support Services webpage here.

For people who want to donate or volunteer, here are some of the groups in the South Okanagan actively working to support people impacted by wildfires:

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

Animal rescue and welfare group active in emergencies. Please call or e-mail to find out specific needs. Call 250-809-7152 or e-mail [email protected] .

South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre

Finds opportunities to volunteer in their community in South Okanagan. Please call to find out specific needs. Can accept monetary and physical donations of materials. Call 1-888-516-5661.

Local Food banks - Please call to find out what is needed. Online monetary donations are appreciated:

Princeton Food Bank - 250-295-2123

Cawston / Keremeos Food Bank - 250-492-4788

Osoyoos Food Bank - 250-495-6581

Oliver Food Bank - 250-498-4555

Penticton Food Bank - 250-492-4788

Summerland Food Bank - 778-516-0015

Salvation Army

Please call first to see what is needed for the Penticton area. Call 250-492-4788.

Community Foundation of South Okanagan

Online monetary donations for support in South Okanagan. Call 250-493-9311 for more information.

Local businesses throughout the South Okanagan-Simiokameen are also collecting donations and funds to help support wildfire evacuees. Keep an eye on social media pages as they share their own details.