City of Penticton activates Emergency Operations Centre to monitor conditions

Photo: Casey Richardson

With the impact of wildfires expected to continue, the City of Penticton announced on Sunday that they have activated their Emergency Operations Centre.

“At this point, we are at Level 1 activation to reinforce our monitoring and supports, as well ensuring that we are prepared in case of an incident in our jurisdiction,” EOC director Kristen Dixon said in a news release.

“In particular, we will be monitoring the air quality and in what ways we can help residents and evacuees deal with the challenges presented. We also stand ready to continue supporting our neighbouring communities in any we can.”

The city has already activated its Emergency Support Services team, who has opened a reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School for evacuees in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The city said close to 350 people have received assistance.

The Penticton Fire Department has also been providing equipment and crews to help in the battle against the Crater Creek, Upper Park Rill Creek and McDougall fires.

The PFD continues to have the necessary resources to provide protection in the community, as witnessed yesterday by the quick response – in cooperation with the Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire – to a brush fire on the West Bench.