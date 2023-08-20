Penticton Airport seeing flight cancellations due to heavy wildfire smoke

Photo: YYF File Photo

The Penticton Regional Airport remains open on Sunday but continues to see flights being cancelled due to the smoke in the area.

YYF shared the update on social media, reminding travellers to check with airlines directly for flight information.

Saturday saw multiple cancelled flights for Penticton and Kelowna.

The Kelowna International Airport is closed for the third day in a row, with air carriers cancelling all arriving and departing flights on Sunday until 9 p.m.

WestJet posted an update on Sunday on their status of operations.

"In response to the wildfires impacting the Okanagan region, a travel advisory has been posted on WestJet.com and flexible change/cancel guidelines have been announced for all guests travelling to Kamloops and Penticton between August 20 and 31, 2023. All guests travelling to or from Kamloops or Penticton are encouraged to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport."

The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to the Central Interior. Those travelling home or that are visiting for essential purposes can access the Okanagan region through: