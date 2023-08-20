BC Wildfire crews continue to work on guard around Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls

Photo: BCWS

The fight against the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes, Okanagan Falls and Oliver continues on Sunday, as BC Wildfire crews work in coordination with local crews.

BCWS has 75 personnel on site, as well as heavy equipment and aerial support.

The wildfire, which is also located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls and Oliver, is still estimated at 1090 hectares in size.

BCWS said crews made good progress on the machine guard on Saturday and there was decreased activity along Grand Oro Road.

Certain portions of the fire continue to burn in inaccessible terrain for both crews and heavy equipment.

Fire activity throughout Saturday was mainly Rank 2 and 3, meaning a low to moderately vigorous surface fire with occasional candling along the fire perimeter.

Local fire department personnel were onsite overnight.

Fire information Officer Casda Thomas said crews and heavy equipment are continuing to work on machine guards.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 257 properties on evacuation order throughout Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas.

There are evacuation alerts in place for 246 properties at this time. A full list can be found online here.

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for three properties in evacuation zone one on Friday, named River Road. The list of properties and map can be found online here.

Thomas reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and continue to monitor the BCWS site, along with checking in with their regional districts.

The Town of Oliver Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on Friday and continues to help coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off of Fairview Road, supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS), and participating in RDOS EOC updates.

The Province of BC has declared a Provincial State of Emergency and has issued an Emergency Order related to travel restrictions. The Order includes restricting non-essential use of temporary accommodations (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds) in the area.

The Order has been put in place to ensure there are accommodations for residents being displaced by the Southern BC Wildfires and will remain in effect until Sept. 4, 2023.