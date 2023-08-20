Crater Creek wildfire reaches 41,000 ha., crews continue to work on guards

Photo: BCWS Crater Creek wildfire

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said the Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of Keremeos is now mapped at 41,000 hectares in size.

Fire information Officer Casda Thomas said they have 40 personnel on site and that includes the structure protection personnel as well as multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

"So through the night, we did observe rank two to rank three so it's kind of that low to moderate vigorous surface fire throughout portions of the fire. Overnight growth was mainly along the west flank," she added.

Structural protection crews as well as the BCWS staff were on site overnight.

"Today crews will be working on guards and then kind of working off those guards and using water on the blackened edge of the fire," Thomas said.

"Crews will be working inwards and we also have line locators working to assess where future equipment guards would go on the north of the fire heading west."

Since the wildfire crossed the U.S. border on Saturday, BCWS said they have continued to work in collaboration with partners down south.

"Currently we do have quite a bit of smoke in the area, which is creating visibility challenges and challenging aerial resources and their ability to assess needs."

Crews worked along roads and existing guards along the west side of the drainage by the Pow Wow grounds and completed some small-scale hand ignition to clean up from the slope to the guard on Saturday.

These operations removed unburnt fuel and helped to minimize any potential spread out of the drainage.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders issued by the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain in place.

On Saturday, properties along Highway 3 between the Village of Keremeos and Hedley, were removed from evacuation order. Residents in Suncatchers RV Park, Lucky R Mobile Home Park and Riverside RV Resort are welcome to go home. These properties do remain on evacuation alert.

Up-to-date RDOS orders and alerts can be found online here.

The Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton is open on Sunday. The Emergency Reception Centre has been activated to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to all British Columbians whose primary residence is on Evacuation Order.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

The massive Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of Keremeos showed little growth to the north and east on Saturday, but it grew south and crossed the U.S. border.

Winds shifted across the region late Friday, pushing wildfires to the south and west, and the Crater Creek fire was no different.

“The south flank of the fire is the most active area, influenced by north winds and is expected to experience some growth,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a Saturday night update.

“The west flank of the fire was demonstrating Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a low to vigorous surface fire with small pockets of candling trees.”

The fire also grew slowly on its northwest flank, moving downhill towards Rattlesnake Creek, exhibiting Rank 1 and 2 behaviour.

“The fire on this slope is not workable by equipment or crews and is not an attainable target for aircraft to work either,” the BCWS said.

“We are monitoring this very closely and making sure the fire continues to proceed this way until it comes to a safe area to work. We are identifying some potential lines that can be used and developed to contain the fire to Paul Creek road and existing cut blocks to the west and will be starting to build some containment lines in the next few days.”

Saturday, crews working along roadways and existing guards near the west side of the drainage by the Sna?snulaxtn Campground (Pow-wow Grounds) at the northwest flank, and completed some small-scale hand ignitions to clean up the slope.

“These operations will remove unburnt fuel and help to minimize any potential spread out of the drainage,” the BCWS said.

Fire crews were onsite overnight, patrolling across the fire edge from the Red Bridge to Paul's Creek.

Sixty-five BCWS firefighters are working on the Crater Creek fire, which has grown to an estimated 37,000 hectares.