Crater Creek wildfire grew south Saturday, crossing U.S. border

Photo: BCWS Crater Creek wildfire

The massive Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of Keremeos showed little growth to the north and east on Saturday, but it grew south and crossed the U.S. border.

Winds shifted across the region late Friday, pushing wildfires to the south and west, and the Crater Creek fire was no different.

“The south flank of the fire is the most active area, influenced by north winds and is expected to experience some growth,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a Saturday night update.

“The west flank of the fire was demonstrating Rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a low to vigorous surface fire with small pockets of candling trees.”

The fire also grew slowly on its northwest flank, moving downhill towards Rattlesnake Creek, exhibiting Rank 1 and 2 behaviour.

“The fire on this slope is not workable by equipment or crews and is not an attainable target for aircraft to work either,” the BCWS said.

“We are monitoring this very closely and making sure the fire continues to proceed this way until it comes to a safe area to work. We are identifying some potential lines that can be used and developed to contain the fire to Paul Creek road and existing cut blocks to the west and will be starting to build some containment lines in the next few days.”

Saturday, crews working along roadways and existing guards near the west side of the drainage by the Sna?snulaxtn Campground (Pow-wow Grounds) at the northwest flank, and completed some small-scale hand ignitions to clean up the slope.

“These operations will remove unburnt fuel and help to minimize any potential spread out of the drainage,” the BCWS said.

Fire crews were onsite overnight, patrolling across the fire edge from the Red Bridge to Paul's Creek.

Sixty-five BCWS firefighters are working on the Crater Creek fire, which has grown to an estimated 37,000 hectares.