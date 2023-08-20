BC Housing moves shelter evacuees from Kelowna to Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton says in response to the wildfires, BC Housing has temporarily relocated clients — with staff to provide support — from Turning Points in Kelowna to Penticton until it is safe for them to return back home.

“As wildfires have impacted our neighbours, Penticton has stepped up to assist in any way we can. Our Emergency Support Services team has opened a reception centre for evacuees, residents have opened their homes to friends and family, and the Penticton Fire Department has provided crews and equipment as requested," Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a news release on Saturday.

“We are also aware that BC Housing made the decision Friday evening to relocate a number of people who were being sheltered by Turning Points in Kelowna, to Penticton."

Bloomfield added that BC Housing has confirmed that Turning Points staff and management are also here to supervise the temporary relocation and to ensure that all the proper support is provided.

"They have also confirmed that all the evacuees will return home to Kelowna when safe to do so," he said.

“These are challenging times and in an emergency, we must all come together and provide whatever support we can. Our hope is that all evacuees currently having to shelter in our community will soon be able to return to their homes. And we want to offer thanks to everyone working so hard to keep us safe.”