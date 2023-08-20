The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a trio of sweet cats looking for a home or foster

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a home for a very special trio.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said these three boys were from the streets and each have very similar stories when they came in terrible conditions.

"Somehow these three boys all found each other here and they helped each other through the roughest of times, and they bonded," she said.

"Not very often do you find these silly pants far away from each other. So it's really interesting for us that three boys have bonded to this degree."

Now the rescue wants to find Zahara, John Deer and Ash the perfect home or foster.

"From where they started from when they came in here to where they are today. It is a very proud moment for us to be able to have them for up for adoption or the availability for foster for somebody to make sure that they are in the right environment and the right home."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with the trio, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]