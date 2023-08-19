Penticton Speedway reschedules Avion RS1 Cup Race to October

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway has announced that they and Avion Motorsports have made the collective decision to reschedule the Avion RS1 Cup Race.

The decision was in light of the ongoing fire situation in the Central and South Okanagan Valley.

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Speedway said the "Avion RS1 Cup Race was poised to deliver an exhilarating experience for racing enthusiasts and participants alike."

Trevor Seibert, Ingo Seibert, Bryan Weavers, Lee Howarth, all co-owners of Penticton Speedway, said in a news release that "Our hearts go out to the communities and individuals affected by the forest fires. In light of the current situation, we believe it is the right decision to reschedule the Avion RS1 Cup Race”

Chris Bolt, Series Director for Avion Motorsports, added that "We recognize the situation at hand. While we all eagerly await the racing event, the support of the community must take precedence."

The rescheduled date for the Avion RS1 Cup Race is tentatively set for Oct. 7th.

Confirmation of the new date will be communicated to all customers and participants in the near future.

The Speedway said tickets from the current race event can be used for any Penticton Speedway event in 2023.

Penticton Speedway and Avion Motorsports extend their gratitude to all participants, and fans for their understanding and support during this challenging time.