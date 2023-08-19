Penticton Ironman cancelled

Photo: Carmen Hammerquist

Penticton Ironman has been cancelled.

The announcement comes following a province-wide state of emergency in response to multiple out-of-control wildfires.

"While it will be disappointing to the athletes who have trained so hard, I know they will understand the decision to cancel this year’s Ironman event is the right one to make. The need to support those who have been so severely impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation needs to take precedence," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"The unpredictability of the fires means the province needs to have maximum flexibility to ensuring the proper supports are available to those who need them. We have seen conditions change dramatically – almost hour by hour – and all resources need to be directed towards keeping our communities safe."

All registered athletes of the 2023 Ironman Canada-Penticton triathlon will be receiving an email with further information.