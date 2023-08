Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Crews appear to have gotten the upper hand on the fire.

Smoke has dissipated quite a bit with the help of a helicopter's bucketing.

ORIGINAL 3:10 p.m.

Penticton fire crews are at the scene of a grass and tree fire on the West Bench.

The grass fire has spread to trees in the Newton Drive area.

Crews from multiple fire halls and the PIB are attempting to manage the blaze. Air support from the BC Wildfire Service has arrived.