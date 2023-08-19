Local residents thank fire crews that helped contain the brush fire in Penticton's West Bench area

Contributed Hailey Hunt

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

It was a breath of relief for West Bench residents on Saturday afternoon when Penticton fire crews and BC Wildfire Service quickly tackled a fast-growing grass fire.

Hailey Hunt shared a video with Castanet when she came across the start of the grass fire, which had engulfed a tree and parts of the ground below.

She shared over messenger that she was thankful for the quick actions of her West Bench neighbours, the Penticton Fire Department and BCWS to keep it from spreading.

UPDATE: 4:07 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department worked in hand with BC Wildfire Service to tackle a grass fire on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Rob Trupp said the quick response by PFD and residents helped contain and keep the fire on the ground.

The fire was approximately 100 feet by 200 feet, burning rank two and had spread into the trees in the west bench area.

Two helicopters were coordinating efforts to douse the fire.

RCMP also assisted on scene.

"There was an initial response from the fire department and the initial attack crew," Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas said. "We did have helicopters on the initial response, but given that it's the grassfire, there's no objective for them currently."

BCWS had the fire mapped at 0.3 hectares in size.

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Crews appear to have gotten the upper hand on the fire.

Smoke has dissipated quite a bit with the help of a helicopter's bucketing.

ORIGINAL: 3:10 p.m.

Penticton fire crews are at the scene of a grass and tree fire on the West Bench.

The grass fire has spread to trees in the Newton Drive area.

Crews from multiple fire halls and the PIB are attempting to manage the blaze. Air support from the BC Wildfire Service has arrived.