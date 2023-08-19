Evacuation orders rescinded to alerts for properties near the Crater Creek wildfire

Photo: Chelsea Powrie The Crater Creek wildfire as seen from Hwy 3 on Friday

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen pulled multiple properties off of the evacuation order on Saturday morning near Keremeos, rescinding it down to an evacuation alert.

Residents of the following properties nearby the Crater Creek wildfire can return home:

Electoral Area “G” along the Similkameen River on the west side of Highway 3 from 3675 Highway 3 to 4355 Highway 3, including: 3675 Hwy 3 3975 Hwy 3 4121 Hwy 3



This area includes Suncatchers RV Park; Riverside MH Park; and Lucky R MH Park. More information can be found online here.

An Evacuation Alert is now issued for these properties; and if it is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.

Residents still need to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice, should the order be placed back.

Resident at this time should:

Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.

Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock): medications pet supplies

If your animals or livestock have been relocated, to coordinate their safe return call: Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152 – Pet owners and hobby farmers RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225 – Commercial Farmers



Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

Photo: RDOS

ORIGINAL: 9:37 a.m.

Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe shared an important message for the village and area residents on Friday night, as the area has multiple emergency crews travelling to the nearby Crater Creek fire.

"Due to the ongoing challenges in our province, a provincial state of emergency has been declared by Premier Eby. Please keep aware of alerts and notices, and follow the recommendations regarding orders and travel restrictions to aid in emergency planning and crew safety," he said in a statement.

Eby declared a provincial state of emergency on Friday night, urging people to only undertake essential travel to wildfire affected areas.

Wiebe said the importance of residents restricting travel to only necessary trips is twofold.

"Firstly, many emergency vehicles and personnel are travelling to provide aid to areas in need and additional traffic slows their travel. Secondly, travel comes with risk of accidents. Accidents divert emergency responders from where they are urgently needed in fire zones," he added.

Mayor and Councillors thanked residents and travellers for their cooperation during this difficult time.

BC Wildfire Service has the wildfire estimated at 22,000 hectares in size as of Friday afternoon.

The wildfire is 18 km southwest of Keremeos and has been burning since July, but on Tuesday afternoon when two nearby wildfires, which have since merged into the Crater Creek wildfire, began behaving aggressively and grew in size.

This fire continues to burn in steep and dangerous terrain, which is challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 19 properties that are out of order, with 189 on alert.

A complete list of addresses on Evacuation Alert and Order can be found online at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

A BCWS information officer expects an update on the fire within the hour.

