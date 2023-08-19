Crater Creek wildfire grows south to 37,000 ha., crosses US border

Photo: Chelsea Powrie The Crater Creek wildfire as seen from Hwy 3 on Friday

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos is now estimated at 37,000 hectares in size. After seeing significant fire behaviour to the south on this fire on Friday afternoon through to the evening, the wildfire has crossed over the border into the United States.

Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns said BCWS has 40 personnel on the incident today, including structure protection personnel as well along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment, and aircraft that are available to support when achievable objectives are identified.

"The growth has been predominantly to the south of the fire here," she added. "The fire has crossed the Canada-US border so we're working in collaboration with our partners in the US in the response to this wildfire."

Part of the fire continues to burn in steep and dangerous terrain challenging some of the response efforts over certain portions of the fire.

"That can pose a significant risk to responder safety so we're actioning the portions of the fire where it is safe to do so."

The wildfire growth has been influenced by the recent weather systems that have led to gusty winds and hot, dry conditions.

"As we go further into the weekend here and into next week, I think we are expecting generally speaking overall cooler temperatures," Stearns added. "Fuels are still very dry so there's still a potential to see that increased activity on this fire and see how the weather interacts with this specific terrain in the area."

Crews will continue to monitor areas where winds increase and have continued activity.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders are still in place for the Crater Creek wildfire issued by the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

An Emergency Reception Centre is open at Princess Margaret Secondary located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to those in need.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen pulled multiple properties off of the evacuation order on Saturday morning near Keremeos, rescinding it down to an evacuation alert.

Residents of the following properties nearby the Crater Creek wildfire can return home:

Electoral Area “G” along the Similkameen River on the west side of Highway 3 from 3675 Highway 3 to 4355 Highway 3, including: 3675 Hwy 3 3975 Hwy 3 4121 Hwy 3



This area includes Suncatchers RV Park; Riverside MH Park; and Lucky R MH Park. More information can be found online here.

An Evacuation Alert is now issued for these properties; and if it is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.

Residents still need to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice, should the order be placed back.

Resident at this time should:

Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.

Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock): medications pet supplies

If your animals or livestock have been relocated, to coordinate their safe return call: Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152 – Pet owners and hobby farmers RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225 – Commercial Farmers



Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

Photo: RDOS

ORIGINAL: 9:37 a.m.

Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe shared an important message for the village and area residents on Friday night, as the area has multiple emergency crews travelling to the nearby Crater Creek fire.

"Due to the ongoing challenges in our province, a provincial state of emergency has been declared by Premier Eby. Please keep aware of alerts and notices, and follow the recommendations regarding orders and travel restrictions to aid in emergency planning and crew safety," he said in a statement.

Eby declared a provincial state of emergency on Friday night, urging people to only undertake essential travel to wildfire affected areas.

Wiebe said the importance of residents restricting travel to only necessary trips is twofold.

"Firstly, many emergency vehicles and personnel are travelling to provide aid to areas in need and additional traffic slows their travel. Secondly, travel comes with risk of accidents. Accidents divert emergency responders from where they are urgently needed in fire zones," he added.

Mayor and Councillors thanked residents and travellers for their cooperation during this difficult time.

BC Wildfire Service has the wildfire estimated at 22,000 hectares in size as of Friday afternoon.

The wildfire is 18 km southwest of Keremeos and has been burning since July, but on Tuesday afternoon when two nearby wildfires, which have since merged into the Crater Creek wildfire, began behaving aggressively and grew in size.

This fire continues to burn in steep and dangerous terrain, which is challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 19 properties that are out of order, with 189 on alert.

A complete list of addresses on Evacuation Alert and Order can be found online at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

A BCWS information officer expects an update on the fire within the hour.

