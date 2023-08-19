Fire a 'Dangerous situation': BC Wildfire, local departments continue to battle fire near Twin Lakes

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

The fight against the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls has been demanding on crews with extreme conditions and hard-to-reach terrain after sparking Friday morning.

Oliver Rural Area Director Rick Knodel is stationed at the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department, which is in the evacuation order zone.

“It's challenging at this point. We're just very conscious of the wind. There's nothing really solid that I can say that would, you know, tickle anybody's fancy either way. It is a dangerous situation. Right now they're holding, but they're working hard to hold,” he said.

BC Wildfire Service has 35 firefighters responding to the wildfire along with one helicopter and additional air support as needed.

Fred Dobransky, the Okanagan Falls Fire Chief, has had crews deployed since Tuesday down to Keremeos for the Crater Creek Fire and got the call in to help out at Twin Lakes early Friday morning.

“We got the page out about 5:57 a.m. yesterday morning to assist BCWS and Kaleden in the structure fire on Grandoro Road. It showed fire going up into the forest,” he added.

“We arrived and the house was fully engulfed and it was actually going up the mountain by the time we got there yesterday morning.”

The family confirmed their home was a total loss, and sadly took the lives of many of their animals as well.

The Twin Lakes area has no fire protection.

“We're so dry right now, anything can happen and it did happen, which is unfortunate that it went up the side of the mountain yesterday.”

The department is running 24-hour shifts on both fires at this time with an engine and a tender.

Dobransky wants to emphasize that while some department members are out assisting with wildfires, they leave enough apparatus in the hall and members to look after their district too.

“We cannot abandon our district at this time,” he said.

“People are worried that since we go on mutual aid calls that we're cutting our areas very, very short with membership and with apparatus. We're still doing well in our hall right now for membership and apparatus and also we rely on our mutual aid with our neighbouring halls, those respond to help us out there too if need be.”

Crews will continue conducting patrols on the wildfires and setting up sprinkler protection units for properties at risk.

Knodel said the firefighters and volunteers who have come out to help are “absolutely awesome people.”

There are 257 properties evacuated throughout Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas.

There are evacuation alerts in place for 246 properties at this time.

Knodel said to anyone who's in the alert area to be ready.

“It can change. It's fast-moving, and it's a dangerous fire. if you're staying behind, you’re staying behind at your own peril,” he added.

He added that the biggest issue the area is dealing with right now is people coming through the evacuation order area.

“That's a serious problem. We were just talking to the police about it. We're going to try to put a handle on that because we can't have people inside the evacuation area that don't live here and don't belong here.”

BCWS said the public is reminded to be cautious and remain situationally aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour in current conditions. Never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

Cliff Chapman of the BC Wildfire Service said in the provincial fire update on Saturday that crews are seeing some success with heavy equipment.

“[We’re] working on guards to try to box this fire in and hopefully have success with our suppression efforts,” he added.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) has been activated and is responding to help people and their animals affected by the several wildfires burning the South/Central Okanagan and Similkameen.

ALERT is working alongside Emergency Support Services in all locations to ensure people have what they need for their animals.

ALERT is supporting over 300 animals that have been evacuated so far, this includes both domestic animals and livestock.

“Our teams have been going into areas affected to evacuate animals and we are also supporting pet guardians who are unable to keep their pets with them while evacuated,” Daryl Meyers, ALERT Information Officer said in an update.

ALERT is thankful to hotel/motel owners who permit people to stay with their pets and we are also grateful to “Lend a Paw”, “Bosley’s” and the “SPCA” who have been supplying us with food that is being distributed to homes, foster homes, hotels and to evacuees at the Reception Centres.

“There have been many requests for us to find foster homes for animals and we are working to establish qualified homes,” Meyers added.

Those interested in being a foster home go to our website and fill out an application online at www.alertcanada.org

Those under Evacuation Alert are asked to make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock. Contact ALERT for assistance at 250-809-7152.

More resources can also be found on the RDOS EOC website here.

Photo: Don Urquhart

Water bombers were hard at work attacking the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday