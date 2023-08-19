220047
Penticton  

Fire a 'Dangerous situation': BC Wildfire, local departments continue to battle fire near Twin Lakes

Fire a 'Dangerous situation'

UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.

Hundreds of homes remain on evacuation orders and alerts as BC Wildfire Service continues to work on the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls.

Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns said BCWS has 35 firefighters responding to the wildfire along with one helicopter and additional air support as needed.

Structure protection is also responding to this wildfire.

"We did have crews on site overnight last night," she added. "Certain portions of the fire continue to burn in that inaccessible terrain both to crews and heavy equipment so where it is safe to do so heavy machinery is working to build machine guards around the fire."

Crews today will be reassessing and engaging where accessible on the fire after the increased activity on the fire on Friday.

"Similar to a lot of the fires throughout the Kamloops Fire Center for this fire yesterday a majority of that fire growth was seen along the southeast flank of the fire so now that we've seen that decrease that'll be something a part of what crews reassess going into today," Stearns added.

The fire is still estimated at 1,090 Hectares in size.

There are 257 properties evacuated throughout Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas.

There are evacuation alerts in place for 246 properties at this time.

People are reminded to be very aware of their surroundings, especially if they're outdoors and on the water, to stay clear of skimmers and helicopters working on any nearby lakes.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service will continue working on the fire near Twin Lakes on Saturday after the over 1000-hectare fire sparked on Friday morning.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, which is also located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls, is estimated at 1090 hectares in size.

BCWS said the aggressive fire was displaying an organized flame front with a moderate to fast rate of spread yesterday.

BCWS had four Initial Attack Crews, along with three single resources on site, three helicopters, heavy equipment, air tankers and skimmers responding. Local departments have joined in the fight to assist as structure protection crews.

An information officer said to expect an update on the fire within the next hour.

Multiple evacuation alerts and orders were issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. A full list can be found online here.

The Town of Oliver activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to the wildfire late Friday night.

The EOC said they are currently helping coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off Fairview Road, and supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS).

Support for evacuees can be found at the Emergency Reception Centre on Saturday morning at the Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue West.

