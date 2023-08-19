BC Wildfire, local departments continue to battle fire near Twin Lakes

Photo: Don Urquhart Water bombers were hard at work attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday

BC Wildfire Service will continue working on the fire near Twin Lakes on Saturday after the over 1000-hectare fire sparked on Friday morning.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, which is also located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls, is estimated at 1090 hectares in size.

BCWS said the aggressive fire was displaying an organized flame front with a moderate to fast rate of spread yesterday.

BCWS had four Initial Attack Crews, along with three single resources on site, three helicopters, heavy equipment, air tankers and skimmers responding. Local departments have joined in the fight to assist as structure protection crews.

An information officer said to expect an update on the fire within the next hour.

Multiple evacuation alerts and orders were issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. A full list can be found online here.

The Town of Oliver activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to the wildfire late Friday night.

The EOC said they are currently helping coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off Fairview Road, and supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS).

Support for evacuees can be found at the Emergency Reception Centre on Saturday morning at the Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue West.