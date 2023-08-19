South Okanagan fire departments send crews to assist in wildfire fights

Photo: Zoe The Crater Creek Wildfire quickly spread over hundreds of hectares on Friday.

South Okanagan Fire Departments that are not currently dealing with wildfires in their vicinity are supporting communities that are facing aggressive battles.

The Penticton Fire Department has sent a bush truck along with three members, plus a tender with three members to Willowbrook to assist with the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes. Chief Rob Trousdell also headed in to fight with the crew

Penticton also sent a structural protection unit earlier this week to help with the Crater Creek Wildfire, who are still helping out in Keremeos.

The Summerland Fire Department sent an engine with four firefighters Friday afternoon to Kelowna, who may have been redeployed to West Kelowna to assist with the McDougall Creek fire.

From Oliver, a bush truck and tender were sent to assist Willowbrook with the Twin Lakes fire as well. The department said crews are working on tactical structure assessments and patrols.

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department is also providing support for the Upper Park Rill Fire near Twin Lakes.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department had members deployed to assist in Keremeos at the Crater Creek Wildfire, as well as Kamloops to aid in the Adam’s Complex Wildfire.

"We’d like to reassure the Anarchist Mountain community that we would never leave our mountain unprotected. We have plenty of members and apparatus still on the mountain standing by," AMFD said in their post.

Many other BC Fire Departments, volunteer departments and brigades are assisting in firefights across the province.

BC Wildfire sends out a list before the wildfire season begins and takes in information about what each department can provide if called upon.