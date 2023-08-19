Public welcome at big Penticton lawn bowling tournament

Photo: Contributed

For the first time ever, the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is hosting a new tournament approved by the Interior Lawn Bowling Association.

Called the "Aussie Pairs Tournament ," the tournament will take place Aug. 19 and 20.

The club hopes to achieve crowds like they saw at the recent "Bonney Cup," which saw 80 attendees.

"We have people so far coming from Kamloops, Kelowna, Osoyoos Vernon and Sicamous," said Philippa Keys, club marketing director.

"Come and see some of the top bowlers from the interior compete for the first time to win this tournament...let's hope Penticton can keep the winnings local!"

The tournament will take place at the clubhouse at 260 Brunswick Street, Penticton. For more detailed time information, click here.