Sprott Shaw College campus in Penticton joins in on 120th birthday celebrations

Photo: Sprott Shaw College Part of the festivities at Sprott Shaw College's 120th birthday this week.

Sprott Shaw College celebrated its 125th anniversary this week with celebrations around the province at their campuses, including in Penticton.

On Thursday, the college invited current and past students and members of the public to join an open house celebration at their Penticton campus on Skaha Lake Road.

The event featured meet-and-greets with past and present staff, guest speakers, and more.

Smiles were abound at the happy event.

"To all of our students and graduates who have been with us throughout the years, nothing makes us happier than witnessing you thrive in your chosen careers," the college wrote in a statement.

"This celebration is dedicated to you and is our gesture of gratitude for trusting Sprott Shaw College with your higher learning."