Summerland electrical crews finishing up work to restore power

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland said that their electrical crews working on the repair have nearly completed all their work early Friday evening and will be energizing the system shortly.

Repairs are expected to be fully completed by 6 p.m.

"Please note that this outage is completely unrelated to the fires around Kelowna. Summerland is fed power from Penticton. Thank you to the crew for the quick response," The district said in an update

A powerline was found down earlier this afternoon.

Residents on the northeast side of the highway have been experiencing a power outage.