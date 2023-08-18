Twin Lakes wildfire an 'aggressive start', crews working on structural protection

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 3:08 p.m.

The wildfire that erupted in the Twin Lakes area Friday morning is challenging crews with its aggressive behaviour.

In an update with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Shalee Sterns said visibility hinders their crews from getting an update size on the fire between Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls.

“We have four initial attack crews on site as well as three single resources and three helicopters assigned plus heavy equipment. Crews mainly today are focusing on structure protection and triaging and assessing that and setting up where it is necessary,” she said.

Air tankers and skimmers are also working on the fire response.

“Majority of the growth that we're seeing on the Upper Park Rill Creek is along the southeast flank of the fire,” Sterns added.

Crews are focusing on structure protection after the flames erupted this morning.

“This has been an aggressive new start for this fire. We've seen substantial growth upon the discovery of this fire and continue to see aggressive fire behaviour. We are using aggressive initial attack suppression in this fire in doing everything we can against it, and it's continued to grow.”

Brittany Seibert, the emergency services manager for the RDOS said wildfires are moving at such an alarming pace, it can be difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire.

“Setting up structure protection takes time and the more time we have to lead up the better,” she added.

“With a big challenging season that we're seeing resources are stretched thin and so trying to find the resources to be able to set up structure protection can often be difficult to procure at this time.”

Residents can help to start doing some of the last-minute FireSmart work around their home by moving the combustibles away from their homes, doing some vegetation work, making sure their windows and doors are closed when they leave, and getting rid of your doormat.

“It's going to reduce the workload needed for firefighters to do to set up sector structure protection on your home.”

Seibert said they do need the public to remain off the water so that they can properly conduct their operations and this also includes utilizing drones in the area.

“If there is a drone being utilized in the area. Aircraft has to shut down and that can hinder wildfire operations. So we're asking all of the public please just give the space that firefighters need to operate safely and be able to do the work that they need to do to protect our communities.”

Subrina Monteith, area director for Twin Lakes, said neighbours were working together this morning when the fire erupted in the area.

The area has no fire protection.

“A very strong community worked together and tried to keep everybody safe. So that was definitely accomplished.”

Residents who are both on and not issued alerts at this time are urged to be prepared to leave within a moment's notice, having a grab-and-go bag ready.

A complete list of addresses on Evacuation Alert and Order can be found online at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

For questions about evacuees or potential structure loss, call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Residents are asked to please conserve water and turn off all domestic and agricultural irrigation if evacuated.

“Watering from residential hoses is not an effective way to reduce fire risk on your property,” the RDOS said.

An Emergency Reception Centre is open at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to those in need.

Those on evacuation orders are asked to try to make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services.

Those who are under order, alert, or may have been displaced from their homes due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has named the fire near Twin Lakes as the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, which is also located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls.

This wildfire is estimated at 100 hectares in size and is displaying an organized flame front with a moderate to fast rate of spread.

BCWS has four Initial Attack Crews, along with three single resources on site, three helicopters, heavy equipment, air tankers and skimmers responding. Structure protection crews are assessing and triaging in the area.

Multiple evacuation alerts and orders have been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. A full list can be found online here.

At noon, the RDOIS added evacuation alerts for the addresses in the following locations:

Electoral Area “C” west of 99th and 97th Streets, Upper Fairview Road, area west of Willowbrook

Electoral Area “G”, one large property west of Grand Oro Road Area

Electoral Area “I” on Green Lake Road

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary.

A full list of impacted addresses is here. An interactive map of the evacuation zone is here. More resources can be found on the RDOS EOC website here.

For the safety of pilots and the public, BCWS is asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and stay clear of skimmers and helicopters working out of nearby lakes.

UPDATE: 12:08 p.m.

Sheldon York said there is nothing left of his parent's home up in Twin Lakes on Friday after a fire sparked early in the morning.

"I got a call out at work saying my family's house was burned to the ground," he said. "My mom woke up to the smell of smoke and fire crackling. They just made it out."

"When I got up there, fire crews would not let me go down but they lost everything from two dogs and five cats. My mom's a diabetic so she lost all of her insulin supplies. All their clothes... My mom lost everything, ID, pictures, even my grandmother's urns. It can never be replaced."

The family managed to save three of their dogs.

"All the cats, even a brand new kitten died. They have three horses that the neighbours have cut the fence so they can run wild right now until it's contained."

He said that the house foundation was still on fire by the time they left.

York is currently at the hospital in Penticton with his family. His grandfather was the first out of the home and is uninjured.

"Both my mom and sister are in the hospital right now getting looked over and making sure nothing major happened," he added.

"I had to run to the diabetes clinic to get some supplies for my mom, so that way she had something when she got out."

The family has registered with the Emergency Support Services team, who have opened a reception centre to provide support to evacuees impacted by regional wildfires.

ESS is located at 199 Ellis Street, volunteers can help those who need accommodation and other support. People needing immediate support must register in person.

Just last month, a home in Twin Lakes had been completely gutted by a fire on Grand Oro Road. The area has no fire protection.

Subrina Monteith, area director for Twin Lakes, said she continues to be in communication with the rural community in regard to getting a fire brigade started.

"When we have a home that's on fire until it hits a forestry concern, there's really not a lot of help other than neighbours that show up to help," she said.

"Residents talk to me frequently about this. So I do expect to see an organized fire brigade at some point develop in Twin Lakes, just because there's an obvious need and with our current fire climate in our province, it makes sense for the community to want to have organized fire protection."

Monteith said she encourages everyone to make sure they're signed up for the RDOS Voyent Alert to provide notifications and alerts throughout the region.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has been working in partnership with BC Wildfire Service on issuing alerts, orders and information on the fire.

Mark Woods, EOC Director, spoke with Castanet on Thursday about how it’s hard for them to confirm any loss of structure because they can't confirm any structure loss until it's verified working with the rapid damage assessment team.

Members of the team will have to wait for approval from BCWS to enter the area, to check on whether rumours of structures being lost can be confirmed or not.

The reason the RDOS will not put out structure loss information before that confirmation process is done is to ensure that no one is being told their home is lost or not, without the team having eyes on it.

Castanet Reporter Don Urquhart had eyes on the firefighting efforts Friday morning and said five water bombers are dropping water and retardant in the area.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has expanded its Evacuation Order due to the wildfire in Twin Lakes.

Members of the RCMP and other agencies will be going out door to door to issue orders

The order is also now effect for the properties listed in the following locations:

Electoral Area “C” including Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas

Electoral Area “G” properties on Grand Oro Road

A full list of impacted addresses is here. An interactive map of the evacuation zone is here. More resources can be found on the RDOS EOC website here.

BC Wildfire Service mapped the fire at an estimated 100 hectares on Friday morning.

Fire information Officer Casda Thomas said they have four initial attack crews and three single resources as well as three helicopters and air tankers responding.

"We do have a crew kind of triaging and assessing infrastructure protection," she added "We're seeing rank three to four fire behaviour, with an organized flame front and occasional candling."

The RDOS said aerial operations continue on Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake, and other lakes.

Residents and visitors are asked to be aware and not interfere with firefighting efforts.

Watercraft and drones need to be kept out of the area, as they can create safety issues from helicopters and planes accessing water from lakes.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued evacuation orders due to a wildfire in the Twin Lakes area.

A full list of impacted addresses is here. An interactive map of the evacuation zone is here.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning in Upper Park Rill Creek is now 30 hectares in size.

Local states of emergency have been issued for rural areas "I" and "C"

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

A new wildfire has been discovered this morning southwest of Penticton, near Twin Lakes.

The Park Rill fire is burning south of Highway 3A and Twin Lakes.

It was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. and is spot sized at an estimated 0.009 of a hectare.

The fire is currently uncontrolled.

Its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.