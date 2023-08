Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire has been discovered this morning southwest of Penticton, near Twin Lakes.

The Park Rill fire is burning south of Highway 3A and Twin Lakes.

It was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. and is spot sized at an estimated 0.009 of a hectare.

The fire is currently uncontrolled.

Its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.