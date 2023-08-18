RDOS gives updates on Crater Creek wildfire ear Keremeos

Contributed RDOS

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The RDOS is live with an update on the Crater Creek wildfire. Watch above.

UPDATED: 1:05 p.m.

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos can be seen with active flames and heavy smoke along Highway 3 on Friday.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is now mapped at 22,000 hectares in size.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Castanet reporter Chelsea Powrie said there are very visible flames to the west of Keremeos, near the Highway 3 lookout.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre will be hosting a video update at 2 p.m., which Castanet will be carrying live.

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

UPDATED: 11:20 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos on Friday morning, which is now mapped at 22,000 hectares in size.

Additional details on the firefight are limited at this time, as crews work on updating information for multiple intense fires in the throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre area.

The City of Penticton activated its Emergency Support Services (ESS) on Thursday to provide support to people under evacuation order due to the Crater Creek fire.

The reception centre is at 199 Ellis Street. Anyone who needs support for accommodation or food must attend the centre.

ORIGINAL: 5:02 a.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place this morning as the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos burned in steep and dangerous terrain overnight.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 14,000 hectares and remains out of control after strong winds fanned flames at fires across the Southern Interior Thursday night.

"The fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground," the BC Wildfire Service said.

New evacuation orders and alerts were issued Thursday night.

Thirty-seven ground crew and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, with aerial support expected to resume this morning.

Structure protection personnel remained on site overnight as the incoming dry, cold front added to fire instability and the potential for dry lightning.

High winds were expected to cause rapid fire growth, with recent hot, dry weather making fuels susceptible to new wildfire starts.

We'll have an update on that growth this morning as details become available.

Fires could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours, BCWS warned Thursday evening.