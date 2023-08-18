Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place as Crater Lake fire burns in steep terrain

Photo: BCWS

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place this morning as the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos burned in steep and dangerous terrain overnight.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 14,000 hectares and remains out of control after strong winds fanned flames at fires across the Southern Interior Thursday night.

"The fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground," the BC Wildfire Service said.

New evacuation orders and alerts were issued Thursday night.

Thirty-seven ground crew and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, with aerial support expected to resume this morning.

Structure protection personnel remained on site overnight as the incoming dry, cold front added to fire instability and the potential for dry lightning.

High winds were expected to cause rapid fire growth, with recent hot, dry weather making fuels susceptible to new wildfire starts.

We'll have an update on that growth this morning as details become available.

Fires could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours, BCWS warned Thursday evening.