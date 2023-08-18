Conditions challenge Crater Creek wildfire fight near Keremeos

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

UPDATE: 3:02 p.m.

Extremely aggressive fire behaviour continues to present a challenge for BC Wildfire Crews on Friday, as crews work to contain the Crater Creek Wildfire, according to an update from the RDOS.

The fire is still estimated at 20,000 hectares in size. The RDOS has 19 properties that are out of order, with 189 on alert.

BCWS Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns said structural protection personnel worked on-site overnight with this fire.

“Today we have eight personnel along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and aerial resources available as well. In addition to the structure protection we had last night, we'll continue to see that presence there today,” she added.

“Additional aircraft will be available as there are achievable objectives that are identified. “

Sterns said visibility still continues to hinder their crews.

“On the west and southwest flank of this fire we are seeing rank three fire behaviour, and then as we go into the southeast corner we are starting to see that rank four fire behaviour, picking up in that area,” she added.

“So we are seeing significant fire behaviour still and that's earlier in the day when we're not quite in our peak burning window. So that's where I come back to that point about being cautious and being aware of the activity that we might be seeing later today on some of these fires.”

Brittany Seibert, the emergency services manager for the RDOS said wildfires are moving at such an alarming pace, it can be difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire.

“Setting up structure protection takes time and the more time we have to lead up the better,” she added.

“With a big challenging season that we're seeing resources are stretched thin and so trying to find the resources to be able to set up structure protection can often be difficult to procure at this time.”

Residents can help to start doing some of the last-minute FireSmart work around their home by moving the combustibles away from their homes by doing some vegetation work, making sure their windows and doors are closed when they leave, and getting rid of their doormat.

“It's going to reduce the workload needed for firefighters to do to set up sector structure protection on your home.”

Residents who are both on and not issued alerts at this time are urged to be prepared to leave within a moment's notice, having a grab-and-go bag ready.

A complete list of addresses on Evacuation Alert and Order can be found online at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

For questions about evacuees or potential structure loss, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Residents are asked to please conserve water and turn off all domestic and agricultural irrigation if evacuated.

“Watering from residential hoses is not an effective way to reduce fire risk on your property,” the RDOS said.

An Emergency Reception Centre is open at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to those in need.

Those on evacuation orders are asked to try to make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. Those on alert or order, or those who may have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, are asked to self-register for ESS with the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Contributed RDOS

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The RDOS is live with an update on the Crater Creek wildfire. Watch above.

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

UPDATED: 1:05 p.m.

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos can be seen with active flames and heavy smoke along Highway 3 on Friday.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is now mapped at 22,000 hectares in size.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Castanet reporter Chelsea Powrie said there are very visible flames to the west of Keremeos, near the Highway 3 lookout.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre will be hosting a video update at 2 p.m., which Castanet will be carrying live.

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

UPDATED: 11:20 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos on Friday morning, which is now mapped at 22,000 hectares in size.

Additional details on the firefight are limited at this time, as crews work on updating information for multiple intense fires in the throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre area.

The City of Penticton activated its Emergency Support Services (ESS) on Thursday to provide support to people under evacuation order due to the Crater Creek fire.

The reception centre is at 199 Ellis Street. Anyone who needs support for accommodation or food must attend the centre.

ORIGINAL: 5:02 a.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place this morning as the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos burned in steep and dangerous terrain overnight.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 14,000 hectares and remains out of control after strong winds fanned flames at fires across the Southern Interior Thursday night.

"The fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground," the BC Wildfire Service said.

New evacuation orders and alerts were issued Thursday night.

Thirty-seven ground crew and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, with aerial support expected to resume this morning.

Structure protection personnel remained on site overnight as the incoming dry, cold front added to fire instability and the potential for dry lightning.

High winds were expected to cause rapid fire growth, with recent hot, dry weather making fuels susceptible to new wildfire starts.

We'll have an update on that growth this morning as details become available.

Fires could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours, BCWS warned Thursday evening.