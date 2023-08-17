Hoodoo Adventure mountain trail running race kicks off at Apex Mountain this weekend

Photo: Hoodoo Adventures

The Hoodoo Adventures 2023 Peak Challenge will be kicking off this Saturday at Apex Mountain.

The trail running race covers either one or three peaks, depending on the runner's choice. The event was previously held at Big White Ski Resort.

The one peak course is approximately 11 km of trail running and over 600 meters of elevation gain.

The three-peak course is approximately 32 km and over 1000 meters of elevation gain.

"From village to dirt road, single track to stunning lakes, ridges and amazing mountain views, this event has it all. Head to elevation to escape the summer heat (and the smoke too) and come cheer on these runners," Lyndie Hill with Hoodoo Adventures said.

The Artisan Den licensed cafe will be open in the Apex Village for food and beverages throughout the day, which is located right at the start and finish line.

The three peaks check-in is between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., with a start time of 8 a.m. The fastest run time is estimated at approximately 3.5 hours, with the race cut-off being 5.5 hours.

The one-peak check-in is between 8:15 a.m. and 8:50 am, with a start time of 9 a.m. The fastest run time is estimated at approximately 1-1.5 hours, with the race cut-off being 3 hours.

There are over 50 runners registered and fees include race entry, swag items and chance to win prizes.

Prizes will be given to winners of the 1 & 3 Peaks run for men/women 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

For more information, head to www.hoodooadventures.ca/peak-challenge/