Summerland museum shares a look back at the progression of the town

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back to 1908 and the early days of the townsite.

According to the museum, the original town was developed on the lakeshore, in what is now known as Lower Town.

"The Summerland Development Company, which had been established by Sir Thomas Shaughnessy in 1902, ensured that the new town had access to facilities such as water, septic tanks, electricity, a school, and a sawmill," the museum shared in their post.

"Not only was the town the first in the Okanagan to enjoy electricity, but it was also the first to have telephone service starting in 1907."

The photo shared by the museum shows some of the businesses established along the lakeshore that were thriving in Summerland at the time.

Smith's Wharf was being expanded to accommodate the increased numbers of travellers arriving in town and the offices of the CPR.

The museum said the Summerland Supply Company, which was built in 1902 to supply almost everything needed by Summerland's inhabitants, can be seen at the end of the wharf can be seen.

"In 1911 this wooden structure was moved to become an annex of the Summerland Hotel, and the brick-clad Empire Hall was built in its place to host concerts, dances, and theatre."

The large white building to the left of the wharf was the Summerland Hotel, which was also built in 1902 and operated until 1925 before it was destroyed by fire, according to the museum.

Just behind the hotel are the Methodist Church and Manse on the small hill.

The small white building on the very right of the photo was the Post Office, which was also built in 1902. The. building next to it was the bank.

Most of the businesses were located along Shaughnessy Avenue, which is now known as Lakeshore Drive.

"If you were looking at this view today, you would be looking at the Summerland Yacht Club on the very left of the photo, the Trout Hatchery, and on the very right-hand side of the photo would be the new Oasis development," the museum added.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.