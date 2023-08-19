Last Slack Alley event taking place this weekend for summer series in Penticton

Photo: Douglas Drouin

The alleyway behind Slackwater will be The Bumwrap inspired on Sunday, with beach vibes and summer spirit for the final event of the year.

The chosen charity partner for this event is the Penticton Art Gallery Children's Art Programs.

The family-friendly event is in the laneway between 200 Main and Martin Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This event will feature live music by local musicians and DJs, a mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, delicious food, a Castanet photo booth and much more.

For more information about the event, head to downtownpenticton.org or slackwaterbrewing.com