Last Slack Alley event cancelled in Penticton

Photo: Douglas Drouin

UPDATED: 2:24 p.m.

In light of the "ongoing ecological emergency and the expanding wildfires" within the region, the Downtown Penticton BIA said they have made the difficult decision to cancel the Slack Alley event scheduled for Sunday.

"The safety and well-being of all participants remain our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action under the circumstances," they added.

"Stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The alleyway behind Slackwater will be The Bumwrap inspired on Sunday, with beach vibes and summer spirit for the final event of the year.

The chosen charity partner for this event is the Penticton Art Gallery Children's Art Programs.

The family-friendly event is in the laneway between 200 Main and Martin Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This event will feature live music by local musicians and DJs, a mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, delicious food, a Castanet photo booth and much more.

For more information about the event, head to downtownpenticton.org or slackwaterbrewing.com