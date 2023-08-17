Penticton arts council market cancelled due to smoke

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council Night Market has been cancelled Thursday night due to the air quality.

"After getting feedback from our board and a variety of participants, we felt that the air quality and heat were problematic enough that it would be best not to ask vendors or visitors to put their well-being at risk," the PDCAC said in a news release Thursday.



"We understand that there is always the potential of it clearing up in the next few hours, but we would rather be safe than sorry."



They added their apologies for the inconvenience and short notice

"The weather is an unpredictable force and the price we pay for living in the Okanagan is that occasionally it becomes the Smokanagan. We hope any of you currently dealing with evacuation alerts are safe and well."